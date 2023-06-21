bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

BLUE opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

