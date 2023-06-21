BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 183.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXC opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $834.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

