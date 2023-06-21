BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 22.23 and last traded at 22.19. Approximately 5,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 25,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.17.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 22.85.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

