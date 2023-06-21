BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.00

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.18), with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.55) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($6.91) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.32) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($8.06) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($7.05) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.26. The company has a market cap of £33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.