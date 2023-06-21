Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

