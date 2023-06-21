Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth $3,524,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 57.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Bridgetown stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of -0.11. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

