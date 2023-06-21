Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Bridgetown Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 1,515.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

