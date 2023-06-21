Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,122 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Green were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Green in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Green in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bright Green by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Bright Green Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

