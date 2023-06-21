Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) vs. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Financial Contrast

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Aflac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A Aflac 22.90% 15.25% 2.67%

Dividends

Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Aflac pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aflac pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aflac has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Aflac 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brighthouse Financial and Aflac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aflac has a consensus target price of $71.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Aflac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aflac is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aflac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Aflac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $7.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Aflac $19.50 billion 2.10 $4.20 billion $6.93 9.78

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Aflac beats Brighthouse Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

