British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Veronique Laury Purchases 1,650 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Veronique Laury bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,593 ($33.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,784.50 ($54,746.64).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,570 ($32.89) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,543 ($32.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($46.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,733.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,987.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,100 ($39.67) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,788 ($48.47).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

