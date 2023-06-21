Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $12.86

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

KOD opened at $8.19 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 252,480 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 142.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 246,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

