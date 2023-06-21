Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.06 and last traded at C$18.06. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.79.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

