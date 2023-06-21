BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 272,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 576,787 shares of company stock valued at $34,468,572 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWX opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

