BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $923.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.39%.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

