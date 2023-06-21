BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

