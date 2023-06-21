BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 265,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

