BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

