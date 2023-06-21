BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $416.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

