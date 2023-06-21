BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spire by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 77,105 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

