BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

