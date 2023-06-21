BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

