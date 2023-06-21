BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

