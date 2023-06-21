BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,750. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

