BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

