BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE:HIW opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

