BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

