BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

LGND opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.