BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $92,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 777,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $44,749,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of QDEL opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

