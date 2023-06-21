BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.