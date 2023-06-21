BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,243 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.