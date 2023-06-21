BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

