BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

