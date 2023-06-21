BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.