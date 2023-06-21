BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

