BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

