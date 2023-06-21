BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

