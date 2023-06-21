BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SFL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SFL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SFL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SFL Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 75.59%.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.