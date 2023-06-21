BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,365 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.