BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

