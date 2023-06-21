Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Loop Capital

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:CBT opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

