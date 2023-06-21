Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

