Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRETF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

