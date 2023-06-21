Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
