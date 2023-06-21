Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

