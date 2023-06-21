Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

