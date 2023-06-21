Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.2 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.