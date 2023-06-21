Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

