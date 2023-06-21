CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Shares Down 0.1%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 4,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

