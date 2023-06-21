Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

