Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Celtic Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Celtic

(Get Rating)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.