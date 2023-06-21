CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.62. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,981,498 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

CEMIG Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75.

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in CEMIG by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 703,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at $4,290,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

