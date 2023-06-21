Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 145,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.